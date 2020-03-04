Watch: Hyderabad about to turn into an ideal city Hyderabad about to turn into an ideal city. While some popular heritage strutures get stunning facelift, GHMC is currently focussed on city’s infrastructure. AddThis Sharing ButtonsShare to FacebookFacebookFacebook Share to TwitterTwitterTwitter Share to LinkedInLinkedInLinkedIn Share to WhatsAppWhatsAppWhatsApp Share to Pinterest Pinterest Pinterest By AuthorTelanganaToday | Published: 4th Mar 2020 5:50 pmWatch: Hyderabad about to turn into an ideal city