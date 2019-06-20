Watch: Hyderabad BJP MLA’s claims of cops hurting him fall flat as video shows him injuring himself

By | Published: 11:34 am 12:01 pm

Hyderabad: The claims of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Goshamahal legislator T. Raja Singh that the police had unleashed violence on him and his followers, injuring him in the process, have been proved to be false with a video now showing the MLA hitting himself with a stone.

The unsavory episode had begun unfolding late last night when a group of locals tried to replace an old statue of Rani Avanti Bai in Jumerat Bazaar of the Old City with a new one. With the police preventing them, Singh and his followers reached the spot and picked up an argument, insisting that the police allow them to install the new statue.

The ensuing argument is said to have turned violent with Raja Singh later claiming he suffered head injuries after the police lathi charged the crowd. However, a video that’s making the rounds on Thursday morning shows Singh hitting himself upon the head with a stone even as police personnel and others try to stop him.

Raja Singh had also tweeted about the incident, claiming the police was targeting him repeatedly. However the video tells an entirely different story. The BJP leader is yet to respond to the video though.

जुम्मेरत बाजार में स्तिथ रानी अवंति बाई की प्रतिमा जो काफी वर्ष के कारण खंडित होगई थी उसे कल बदलते वक्त तेलंगाना की पुलिस द्वारा मुझपर और मेरे कार्यकर्ताओ पर हमला किया गया जिसमें मुझे सर पर गहरी चोट लगी है!

“आखिर क्या कारण है जो पुलिस द्वारा मुझे बार बार टारगेट किया जारहा है” pic.twitter.com/dxWScShioh — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) June 20, 2019

