Watch: Hyderabad City Police pays tribute to its women Covid-19 warriors

By | Published: 4:12 pm

Hyderabad: The women Covid-19 warriors of the Hyderabad City Police, who have silently been going on with their untiring efforts to keep the city safe, are now smiling ear to ear, with a music video paying tributes to their efforts coming out.

The video, has the city-based Chowrasta Band’s recently released hit Telugu rap song, ‘Chetuletti Mokkuta…’ and shows how the City Police, its women personnel in particular, are fighting the Covid pandemic in different ways and also aims at creating awareness on the importance of washing hands, wearing masks, helping the poor and so on.

The women constables of the East Zone are the ones seen dancing in the video, wearing gloves and in full uniform. The video has another specialty too. The dance sequences have been shot on the beautiful campus of the Osmania University, particularly in front of the OU Arts College. The college façade was cleaned off all the banners and posters with university sources now saying they want to make a similar video with the architectural beauty that the college is in the background.

The video meanwhile, has gone viral on social media, garnering praise of the women personnel of the City Police.

Watch:

