Watch: Hyderabad cop sings to keep people indoors during lockdown

Hyderabad: Music is turning out to be a popular weapon for the Hyderabad City Police to keep the public indoors during the lockdown.

Close on the heels of police personnel from Moghalpura singing songs to create awareness on the importance of staying home, Gurmeet Singh, a constable attached to the patrol team of the Kulsumpura police, is now rendering old film songs with the lyrics tweaked to talk about the coronavirus and the importance of the lockdown.

Gurmeet Singh carries along with him a sound system and a mike in the patrol vehicle.

“I identify an area where there are more lockdown violations and park the patrol vehicle there. I have scripted a few lyrics and sing them to the tunes of popular Bollywood numbers,” he told Telangana Today.

The cop adopted the concept after he saw similar videos of policemen in other States singing songs to create awareness on the lockdown.

“I want the public to understand the necessity of observing the lockdown voluntarily without any coercion. So I took permission from my SHO and started singing in selective areas in Kulsumpura,” he said.

Residents who first ran indoors on seeing the police patrol vehicle slowly returned to peep through the windows to listen to him singing, Singh says.

