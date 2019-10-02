Watch: Hyderabad tops in office net absorption, new completions
Despite global economic slowdown and India’s slower GDP growth, Hyderabad is continuing its winning race in the office space surpassing other top cities, showing investor confidence. The city topped the chart in net absorption with 36 per cent and net completions with 44 per cent market share across the top seven cities, during the July-September quarter (Q3), according to a latest research report by JLL India.
By | Published: 2nd Oct 2019 3:52 pmUpdated: 2nd Oct 2019 3:53 pm