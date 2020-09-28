Watch: Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it is Nicholas Pooran!

By | Published: 8:07 pm 8:10 pm

Cricket is one sport which is full of surprises. And the shortest form of the game is definitely the mother of all surprises.

From a display of unbelievable skills and talents to a display of some great fitness and athleticism, fans get to witness so much in the T20 format of the game.

In one such instance of an amazing display of athleticism, West Indies player Nicholas Pooran, who plays for the Kings Xi Punjab franchisee made a gravity defying save at the boundary in their match against Rajasthan Royals, stopping the ball from going for a six.

Twitterati is currently going crazy over the superb save by Pooran. Take a look:

Just witnessed the greatest piece of fielding in cricketing history.. Pooran you beauty !!! Take a Bow!!! @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/Vg28HN2xU1 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 27, 2020

The more I see this the more convinced I get that to ace it in the field every fielder should follow a keepers fitness and practice regime.Take a bow Pooran- most spectacular effort ever!! pic.twitter.com/Drsw5hG94h — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 28, 2020

On a separate note ! I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better save in the field than this effort in last nights game ! This is the best ever – well done young man ! Just wonderful stuff ! pic.twitter.com/YcwQiFdMZ5 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 28, 2020

This is the same Nicholas Pooran who had an accident in 2015 and broke his legs which almost ended his career. Today he saved a blinder of a six towards the boundary rope, superb from pooran Splendid catch👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NlkUsEsC0Q — Charlie_girl (@Charlie_girl01) September 27, 2020

Gravity naamak cheez hi bhula di. Aisa kaise.

Defied Gravity, Pooran. What a save. pic.twitter.com/1HReADpmVh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 27, 2020

