Watch: Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it is Nicholas Pooran!

By   |  Published: 28th Sep 2020  8:07 pmUpdated: 28th Sep 2020  8:10 pm

Cricket is one sport which is full of surprises. And the shortest form of the game is definitely the mother of all surprises. 

From a display of unbelievable skills and talents to a display of some great fitness and athleticism, fans get to witness so much in the T20 format of the game. 

In one such instance of an amazing display of athleticism, West Indies player Nicholas Pooran, who plays for the Kings Xi Punjab franchisee made a gravity defying save at the boundary in their match against Rajasthan Royals, stopping the ball from going for a six. 

Twitterati is currently going crazy over the superb save by Pooran. Take a look:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .