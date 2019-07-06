Watch: Kaleshwaram project gets into action, water reaches Annaram from Medigadda

By | Published: 1:30 pm

Hyderabad: Water from the Kaleshwram irrigation project system, from the primary barrage at Medigadda, has begun making it’s way to the Annaram barrage. Water lifted by one of the six pumps at the Kannepalli pump house of Medigadda barrage, on Saturday flowed along the 13.2km gravity canal from the pump house to Annaram barrage.

Though Kaleshwaram project was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on June 21, Saturday marks the first operation day when Irrigation Department officials began lifting water arriving at Medigadda on Godavari river to send it to Annaram.

As per plans, once sufficient water pumped from Medigadda, is stored at Annaram, the water will once again be lifted and sent to Sundilla barrage and then on to Sripada Yellampalli project and finally to Mid-Manair project from where the water will be put use to for irrigating farm land.

