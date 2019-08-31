Watch: KLIS water reaches Lower Manair Dam

By | Published: 12:39 am 1:07 am

Hyderabad: The Lower Manair Dam (LMD) began receiving water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), marking the culmination of a major feat in the implementation of the Rs 85,000-crore project on Saturday.

About 42,000 cusecs of water was released from the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) by lifting all its 25 radial gates as Karimnagar erupted in celebrations after the huge flow of water made its way through the Manair river to the LMD at Manwada village.

Gangula Kamalakar, Karimnagar MLA, and other elected representatives from the district performed ‘Jala Harathi’ at the LMD project, celebrating the occasion, that is considered to be of great significance for people in the region.

They thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for fulfilling his promise of quenching the thirst of the people with Godavari waters. The LMD was one of the Telangana projects which received meagre inflows this year too.

Balancing reservoir

The dam serves as a balancing reservoir for the Kakatiya Canal and regulates the flow for irrigation in its command, covering over 400,000 acres. A senior officer from the Irrigation Department said that over 8 lakh acres would be benefited with Kaleshwaram water reaching the Low Manair Dam.

The kharif ayacut of the project would get two to three wettings from the project. A big increase in the rabi area under the project is expected as the farmers are assured of water supply. The live storage of the LMD, which was only 6.28 tmc on Saturday morning almost doubled by evening. LMD has a gross storage capacity of 24 tmc.

The district administration has put on alert the people in the villages of Kothapalli, Ganneruvaram and Thimmapur mandals following release of water on such a large scale from Mid Manair Dam. Water which reached Sripada Yellampalli project was being lifted into the MMD reservoir by operating three giant pumps at Laxmipur pumphouse in Ramadugu mandal. The MMD had received about 15 tmc ft of water from Yellampalli, as against its storage capacity of 25.87 tmc ft.

Tanks to be filled

Operation of Laxmipur pumphouse would enable gravity flow of water to Mid Manair reservoir located at a distance of about 43 km. Water that reaches Manair through the Manair river course would help supplement the ayacut of Sriramsagar project. The government has decided to fill all the irrigation tanks in the LMD command area on priority.

The inauguration of Mid Manair Dam by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is due. So is the case with the SRSP rejuvenation scheme. Now that the KLIS water could make its way as far as LMD, the date for inauguration of both the projects would be finalised soon, he said.

