Watch: KTR launches customised vehicles for DRF in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday launched the GHMC Disaster Response Force’s eight specially customised vehicles, which facilitate in taking up relief and rescue operations.

These vehicles are equipped with seven different equipment and come with six boxes to store different items.

This including medical kits, gum boots, helmets and others.

This apart special lights which illuminate upto 500 metres are part of the facilities.

The Minister launched the vehicles at a function at Necklace Road in the presence of senior GHMC officials.

