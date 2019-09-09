Watch: KTR takes charge; to focus on sanitation, urban planning and infrastructure

By | Published: 2:47 pm 2:49 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has on Monday said his focus would be on sanitation, urban planning and improving infrastructure.

The Minister conducted a review meeting with heads of different bodies, including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Hyderabad Metro Rail, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and others.

During the meeting, the Minister checked the status of different development works being taken up by the civic bodies. Directions were issued to the Heads of Departments to submit a report on the future course of action plan and priority issues to be focused. He also said another review meeting would be conducted in a couple of days with all the HoDs.

After the meeting, the Minister tweeted: “Held a meeting with HODs and sanitation, urban planning and improving infrastructure are key agenda”.

He will be conducting an extensive meeting with Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and senior officials of the GHMC later this afternoon, officials said.

Watch:

