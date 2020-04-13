Watch: KTR visits construction workers camp in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:38 pm 5:28 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao visited a construction workers’ camp at Gachibowli and directed construction company managements and officials to extend all support to the workers over the next couple of weeks in the wake of the lockdown being extended till April 30.

Over 400 construction workers hailing from Odisha, Bihar, Bengal and other States are taking shelter in the camp set up by a private construction company at Gachibowli. The Minister also appealed to the workers to follow the lockdown guidelines and regulations and not to venture out.

While interacting with the workers, the Minister enquired about their health and the quality of the rice and other commodities being supplied to them for free. He also checked with them as to how they were spending time during the lockdown. Expressing hope that normalcy would be restored at the earliest after the lockdown is lifted, the Minister said the State government and the construction companies would extend all support to them and ensure their well-being.

Accompanied by company representatives and a few officials, the Minister checked the facilities provided at the camp. When he checked with the workers whether they were happy staying in the camps or wanted to return to their native places, most workers replied that they were happy with the care and support being extended at the camp and wished to stay in the State.

