Watch: Leopard enters residential area in Shadnagar, rescued

Published: 12:35 pm

Hyderabad: A leopard, which entered a residential area of Patel Road in Shadnagar was rescued and shifted to the Nehru Zoological Park here on Monday morning.

According to officials, the leopard was found sitting on top of a building in the residential area. The locals who got frightened immediately contacted the police, who in turn sought help from the Forest department.

A team from the Zoo Park reached the spot and after tranquilising the big cat, shifted it to the Nehru Zoological Park.

Last week, a five-year-old leopard which got trapped in a snare kept for wild boars in an agricultural field in Nalgonda was rescued and shifted to the Zoo Park.

