Watch: Leopard spotted on Hyderabad Agri varsity campus

Hyderabad: A leopard was spotted on the PJTS Agricultural University campus on Thursday night following which Forest officials and the police have asked those staying nearby to be alert.

Officials believe it is the same leopard that was spotted on the main road in the Katedan area on May 14. It was first noticed sitting near the Road under Bridge at Katedan. The leopard escaped even as the officials were making efforts to trap it when it sneaked into a farmhouse land near the NH 44. Officials had then said the animal might have moved away into the Moinabad forest area via the Agricultural university campus.

On Thursday night some persons reportedly noticed the leopard and alerted police officials about its presence between the university campus and the National Institute of Rural Development campus. The officials later checked the closed circuit cameras installed in the area and confirmed the movement of the wild cat around 8.30 p.m.

“Officials of the forest department were informed and they visited the area. We have alerted the people staying in the vicinity of the university campus and the NIRD to inform us,” said S Balaraju, Sub-inspector, Rajendranagar.

