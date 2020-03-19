Watch: Lessons on hand hygiene by traffic cops, fight against Covid-19

By | Published: 3:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda traffic police have joined the efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

Following the instructions of Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M.Bhagwat, teams of the traffic police have been holding demonstrations on the importance of sanitation and social distancing at various traffic junctions.

At the busy junctions as the motorists wait for the signal to go green, the traffic cops teams led by senior officials having been giving a demonstration on how to wash hands before taking food. Many motorists were seen joining the cops and practicing the step-by-step hand washing, while seated on the bikes and in cars.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .