Watch: Penguin is set to grill audiences psychologically

By | Published: 1:50 pm

Behind all your stories, there is a version of a mother says the prologue of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming movie.

A mother and her only child walks into mysterious woods with an intriguing background score. The teaser of Penguin in which Keerthy Suresh is playing the lead is set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Going by the shades of the movie, Penguin is a mystery and psychological thriller. Adding to the suspense, the psycho serial killer in the neighbourhood wears a Charlie Chaplin mask.

The teaser was released by actors Samantha Akkineni, Taapsee Pannu, Trisha and Manju Warrier, together on Twitter. Penguin is scheduled for its exclusive world premiere on the June 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

A Karthik Subbaraj film, Penguin is being bankrolled under the banners Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios production.

The movie is being planned in Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam. This is Keerthy Suresh’s first movie in her career that is being released in digital space as producers were prompted to take the digital route due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch: