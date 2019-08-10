Watch: Power-packed trailer of ‘Saaho’ out now

By | Published: 6:20 pm 6:24 pm

Makers of the highly anticipated thriller ‘Saaho’ starring Shraddha Kapoor and South Indian superstar Prabhas just dropped the trailer of the film.

The trailer is a visual treat for fans with some nail-biting action-packed sequences, amazing stunts, and witty dialogues.

Watch:

