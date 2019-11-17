Watch: Protected species rescued from illegal trade in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:50 pm 3:26 pm

Hyderabad: In a joint operation with forest department officials, the Commissioner’s Task Force, south zone, apprehended a resident of Chandrayangutta and rescued protected species including four Slow Loris animals, one Indian Star Tortoise and a Soft Shell Turtle.

The apprehended suspect, Saleh Bin Mohammed Badam, along with his brother, Ali Bin Mohammed Badam, both residents of Barkas, Chandrayangutta and running a medical shop, got into the illegal trade of animals as they are in good demand in the city.

Ali Bin Mohammed was procuring animals from one of his friend at lower price and selling them in the city on higher prices, said Chakravarthy Gummi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioners Task Force, Hyderabad City.

The arrest of the suspect and rescue of the protected species was carried out by S.Raghavendra, Inspector of Police, South Zone and Sub-Inspectors V. Narender, N. Srishylam and Mohd Taqiuddin and the south zone Task Force staff.

The suspect along with the rescued species was handed over to the forest department for further investigation.

Slow Loris are a group of several species of nocturnal animal found in North Eastern India, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Philippines. It is Red listed by International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) and as per the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, trading and breeding of Slow Loris is an offence.

Indian Star Tortoise are found in dry areas and scrub forest in India and the species are unique and attractive. Given the belief that having Indian Star Tortoise at home brings fortune, the apprehended suspects were capitalizing on the sentiment.

Soft Shell Turtle are mostly found in rivers such as Ganges, Indus and Mahanadi of India.

