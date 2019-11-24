Watch: Roads and Buildings Minister travels by Hyderabad Metro

By | Published: 3:52 pm 4:09 pm

Hyderabad: Minister V. Prashanth Reddy boarded Hyderabad Metro from Erramanzil to LB Nagar station on Sunday afternoon.

The Minister covered the journey standing and interacted with passengers over the facilities and service being extended by Hyderabad Metro.

Officials said passengers gave a positive feedback and added they were happy with the service.

Officials informed the Minister that passenger patronage was high on working days and accordingly additional trips were being operated and the frequency of trains was also increased based on the demand. They said nearly 3 lakh passengers were travelling in the Metro.

Reddy travelled back to Erramanzil in the Metro, said officials.

