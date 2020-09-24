Watch: Salman Salman Chillaunga – Ft. Arnab Goswami

By | Published: 9:41 pm

We have witnessed actors with pathetic voices turning singers thanks to the magic that is called “AUTO TUNE”. Maybe that gave inspiration to some YouTubers who took it to the next level.

This time, it is no actor attempting to sing. It is an Indian journalist and his noisy debates on his news channel which are being turned into chartbusters, well almost, on YouTube.

No prizes for guessing. Yes, it is Arnab Goswami we are talking about. Jeez! You connected news and noise to make the guess, didn’t you? We see what you did there! Listen to these (almost) chartbusters which are making the netizens go crazy and giving some musicians a run for their money.

