Watch: Sanjay Vatsyayan takes over as Eastern Fleet Commander

By | Published: 2:51 pm 2:53 pm

Visakhapatnam: The command of the Eastern Fleet was handed over to Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsyayan by Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, during an impressive ceremony at Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The Eastern Fleet comprising of frontline warships of the Indian Navy are deployed across the indo-pacific region to safeguard the nation’s maritime interest.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsyayan is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval War College, Mumbai and the National Defence College, New Delhi.

The Admiral, who is a Gunnery & Missile systems specialist, has vast experience at sea and ashore. He has commanded missile vessels Vibhuti and Nashak, the guided-missile corvette Kuthar and has also been the commissioning Commanding Officer the indigenously constructed state-of-the-art stealth frigate Sahyadri.

Prior to assuming Command of the Eastern Fleet, he was serving as the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at New Delhi.

Under the command of Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, the Eastern Fleet maintained a very high level of combat readiness and operational tempo over the past one year. Rear Admiral Suraj Berry would be taking over as Chief of Staff of the tri-services Andaman and Nicobar Command shortly.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .