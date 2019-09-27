Watch: School bus stuck in water, car swept away as rains batter Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:37 am 9:45 am

Hyderabad: A school bus was stuck in the middle of an inundated road in Trimulgherry while a car was partially swept into a canal at the same spot on Friday in the impact of the torrential rains that lashed Hyderabad from last night.

The school bus, ferrying children of the DRS International School, apparently had a battery problem after it passed through waist high water running across the road near Manasarovar Heights in Trimulgherry around 7.30 am. Earlier, around 2.30am, a car that was attempting to cross the same spot was swept off the road into the drainage canal but held from being washed away by a safety net put across the canal. The driver managed to get out of the car, local residents said.

As for the students in the school bus, another bus was called in and they were shifted to safety after having to wait for about an hour.

The canal has been overflowing dangerously whenever it rains heavily. Tuesday night’s rains had caused a similar situation with two cars getting stuck at the same point late in the night.

Across the city meanwhile, the rains continued till early morning, with the rainfall surpassing Tuesday night’s rainfall by a huge margin. Compared to the 132mm recorded in Trimulgherry on Tuesday, Gudimalkapur in Asifnagar recorded 148.5mm during the rains that began late night on Thursday and continued till Friday morning.

Monda Market in Secunderabad recorded 138.8mm while Red Hills recorded 134.5mm, according to the data compiled by weather stations of the Telangana State Planning Development Society.

Watch:

