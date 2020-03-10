WATCH: Scrambled eggs on Hyderabad road, Cops have busy morning

By | Published: 11:10 am

Hyderabad: Traffic on the Malakpet road witnessed a slowdown in the morning after quite a few trays of eggs fell down from a vehicle carrying a consignment.

The incident happened around 9.30 am on the busy road stretch in front of Kamal Hotel on the Malakpet main road.

According to locals, an auto-rickshaw carrying a consignment of eggs was going towards Chaderghat when the trays slipped off the auto and fell on the road. The eggs broke and in a matter of minutes, thanks to the traffic, were splattered all over the road making it slippery.

The yellow and white mess on the road got drivers moving cautiously, resulting in a traffic slowdown. Soon traffic police personnel rushed to the spot and informed the fire department. A fire tender from the nearby Malakpet fire station rushed to the spot and cleaned the mess by washing the road with water.

