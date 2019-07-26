Watch: Siblings in Telangana light up bulbs with their touch, earn sobriquet of ‘walking dynamoes’

By | Published: 4:08 pm 4:27 pm

Adilabad: Believe it or not! Two siblings from a remote village in this district have been able to light up electric bulbs, simply by touching them. You heard it right. Sameer and Sania of Sirsana village in Bhela mandal have perplexed many by lighting up LED bulbs simply by touching them.

This inexplicable capability of these two children of an agriculturer labourer, Shaik Chand Pasha, have made them local celebrities. People from nearby villages have been queuing up at their house to have a glimpse of the ‘electrifying performance’ by these two kids.

It all started when Pasha bought an LED bulb and his eight-year-old son Sameer touched the leads accidentally. Voila! the bulb lit up and an astonished Pasha made his son do the ‘miracle’ several times. The inexplicable phenomenon continued. “I bought the bulb and Sameer began playing with it and it lit up,” a puzzled Pasha scratched his head while narrating.

The galore of surprises did not end there. Curious about the mysterious capabilities of his son, Pasha asked his daughter Sania (6) to touch the leads and presto, the light lit up again. Puzzled and apprehensive to some extent, he too tried out and the bulb lit up, though not as bright as it was in case of his children. He also realised that his ‘power’ capabilities were not as strong as his children as the bulb sometimes lit up and sometime did not.

As word spread, people began gathering at his ramshackled house and some started coming from nearby villages and soon the reporters in nearby areas too flocked at his house. Some were incredulous and bought LED bulbs of different brands from a nearby store to test. Soon it was discovered that it was not just the children touching the leads with fingers, place the bulb anywhere on the children’s bodies, the bulbs lit up.

A vernacular daily reporter went there armed with a new bulb and test it out in front of a gathering of about 40 people, away from the residence of Pasha. And the bulb lit up

“It’s too incredible”, was all the residents and visitors could say. The curious ones had even bought bulbs of different brands to check out and the inexplicable performance was repeated successfully. Bulbs began lighting up wherever they are placed on the bodies of the children.

“We can’t understand this at all” is all Pasha can say. The village Sirsana in Bhela mandal is about 30 km from Adilabad district headquarters. And perhaps, Sirsana could shortly become famous for having a family that need not pay power bills at all and for a sudden spike in sale of LED bulbs too.

Watch:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter