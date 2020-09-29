Watch: Sonu Sood participates in Green India Challenge

While appreciating the efforts taken up by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Sonu Sood opined that post Covid, saving the environment has come to the center stage.

By | City Bureau | Published: 9:42 am

Hyderabad: Film actor Sonu Sood accepted Green India Challenge given by director Srinu Vaitla and planted saplings at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

While appreciating the efforts taken up by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Sonu Sood opined that post Covid, saving the environment has come to the center stage. He also stated that everyone of us should become part of saving environment by planting saplings and saving them.

