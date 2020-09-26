Watch: Super-duper Saree-hooper

The very act of spinning a hulahoop is one tedious thing to do. Like that’s not already tough enough to pull off, some people master the act and some end up doing feats with it.
There is a whole other breed of hoopers who combine the art of dancing with hooping. And one such hooper is Eshna Kutty. Well, what is so special about it? She does it wearing a saree.
Draped in a nine-yard, Eshna not only gracefully hoops but also dances to the song “Genda Phool” from the Bollywood movie Delhi 6. To say the least, the hooper aced it. Published with #sareeflow, the video is garnering loads of interest on the internet. Why don’t you just see it for yourself?
View this post on Instagram
Can one really flex to a song like Genda Phool which is all heart tho? This post is primarily to share with you why I put out #sareeflow as a hashtag. It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos, but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady. That aside, I wanted to also spotlight Indian hoopers because we’re so few in number but growing so fast. Theres so much diversity in our cultures and even in our sarees that I hoped this trend would add a very unique twist to a global art form. Or visa versa- that you’d want to get yourself a hoop because you secretly want to dress up to goof around. Either case, I think it’s fantastic that you’re doing it anyway and sharing it ❤️ . . . Wearing @pumaindia + mother’s saree obv✨ . . #hoopersofinstagram #hooplife #hoopdance #hoop #hoopersofig #hooplove #flowarts #hoopflow #hulahoop #hulahooping #infinitecirclescommunity #girlswhohoop #hooper #hooping
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .