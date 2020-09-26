Watch: Super-duper Saree-hooper

Watch the Saree-hooper’s amazing performance to a Bollywood track

Published: 6:46 pm

The very act of spinning a hulahoop is one tedious thing to do. Like that’s not already tough enough to pull off, some people master the act and some end up doing feats with it.

There is a whole other breed of hoopers who combine the art of dancing with hooping. And one such hooper is Eshna Kutty. Well, what is so special about it? She does it wearing a saree.

Draped in a nine-yard, Eshna not only gracefully hoops but also dances to the song “Genda Phool” from the Bollywood movie Delhi 6. To say the least, the hooper aced it. Published with #sareeflow, the video is garnering loads of interest on the internet. Why don’t you just see it for yourself?

