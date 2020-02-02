Watch: Telangana Tourism launches Chopper services for Medaram Jatara

By | Published: 11:09 am

Hyderabad: For the convenience of devotees heading to Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in Medaram, Telangana Tourism has inaugurated helicopter services from Begumpet Airport, on Sunday.

Passengers can travel to Medaram from Begumpet and return back by paying Rs.1.80 lakh which includes GST. In this service, a total of six passengers can travel.

Inaugurating the helicopter services, Tourism Minister, Srinivas Goud, said that those who want to have a view of Jatara from the air can also avail the helicopter service by paying Rs.2,999.

Tourism Department has provided a good opportunity to tourists visiting Medaram and those who wish to utilise these helicopter services can contact Ph: 9400399999, the Minister said.

