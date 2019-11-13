Watch: Telangana’s rare tribal and folk instruments at ‘Adi Dhwani’

The exhibition is reviving rare tribal and folk musical instruments from Telangana and Deccan region.

By Author  |  Published: 13th Nov 2019  9:00 amUpdated: 12th Nov 2019  4:52 pm
Telangana's rare tribal and folk instruments at ‘Adi Dhwani’
Telangana's rare tribal and folk instruments at ‘Adi Dhwani’





Related Videos

Subbayya Gari Hotel is gaining popularity fast in the city

Watch: How fast food affects children’s health

Watch: Unidirectional flyover at the Biodiversity Junction is now open to public