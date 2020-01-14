Watch: The fifth-edition of International Kite and Sweet Festival kicks off

Parade grounds wore a festive look on Monday with colourful kites adorning the sky and lip-smacking sweets put on display.

By Author  |  Published: 14th Jan 2020  3:07 pm
