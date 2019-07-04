Watch: This man is feeding the needy with quality food at Niloufer Hospital
Only when you visit Niloufer Hospital around 6 pm on Saturday, you will realize that hundreds of hungry stomachs are in need of hot and quality food. And every Saturday, an auto trolley loaded with steaming hot food brings a smile on their faces. The man behind this free food service is Sainath Trivedi, an MNC employee, who has been feeding the hungry from last one and half year.
