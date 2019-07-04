Watch: This man is feeding the needy with quality food at Niloufer Hospital

Only when you visit Niloufer Hospital around 6 pm on Saturday, you will realize that hundreds of hungry stomachs are in need of hot and quality food. And every Saturday, an auto trolley loaded with steaming hot food brings a smile on their faces. The man behind this free food service is Sainath Trivedi, an MNC employee, who has been feeding the hungry from last one and half year.

By Author  |  Published: 4th Jul 2019  10:00 amUpdated: 4th Jul 2019  9:55 am





