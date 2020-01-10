Watch: Thousands participate in Tiranga Rally against CAA in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:24 pm 2:36 pm

Hyderabad: The Tiranga Rally announced by the United Muslim Action Forum in protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR started from Mir Alam Eidgah here.

Several thousands of people are participating in the rally from the Eidgah to Shastripuram.

A meeting is scheduled to be held there from 2 pm wherein several prominent personalities will address the public.

The participants offered prayers at the Mir Alam Eidgah before taking part in the rally. AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders of the party, religious scholars and leaders are participating.

Shops and business establishments are closed from 1 pm to 5 pm as traders have extended their support. Participants of the rally raised slogans against the BJP-led government and condemned its policies.

Watch:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter