Watch: Two held attempting to smuggle foreign currency at Hyderabad airport

By | Published: 4:44 pm 4:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Monday for allegedly attempting to smuggle foreign currency to Dubai.

The seized currency from the two flyers was equivalent to Rs.1.48 crore, officials said. Based on specific intelligence inputs, officers of the DRI intercepted the two passengers, who were bound to Dubai in an Indigo flight scheduled to depart at 2.50 pm on Monday. After examining their checked-in baggage, officials found foreign currency deftly concealed in false bottoms created in sweet and Osmania biscuit boxes along with other items.

Each passenger was attempting to smuggle 3,50,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals, equivalent to Rs.74,37,500. After being grilled, the flyers informed that the currency was obtained from unauthorized dealers and they were well aware of the fact that it was illegal to smuggle foreign currency out of the country.

The currency was obtained from unauthorized dealers in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and tried to export illegally in contravention of the prohibition imposed under the Customs Act, officials said, adding further investigation in the case was in progress.

Watch:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter