Watch Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam live on TV: Endowments Minister

By | Published: 4:55 pm

Hyderabad: State Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy sought the cooperation of devotees in the state to in containing the spread of COVID 19, by staying away from religious congregations such as Sri Sita Rama Kalyanotsavam in Bhadrachalam . The advise by the Telangana government to the devotees is to watch the celestial wedding live on the TV sets. The government also decided to simplify the annual Ugadi festivities.

The Endowments minister reviewed the government’s decision to impose a ban on entry into all major and minor temples with the Government Adviser KV Ramanachary and addressed media. He said that stringent steps have been initiated following the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not to let huge gathering of people during Ugadi and Srirama Navami festivals which might lead to spread of the dreaded virus.

“There will a Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam at the Endowments office here on March 25 and a live telecast of the same will be aired for the benefit of the viewers. Similarly the Sita Rama Kalyanotsavam will be performed as usually at Bhadrachalam and its live telecast will be available for the devotees,” he said. He said that the celestial wedding will be held inside the temple premises. He advised devotees elsewhere not to organize the Kalyanotsavam in open grounds attracting huge crowds. However he made it clear that the the Government will offer the traditional Silk Robes and Talambralu to the presiding deity as per the tradition.

“We have not even printed the Initiation cards this time, which is an indication of the seriousness of the spread of the virus because of close proximity with the others. “Talambralu” will be door delivered to those who have booked tickets , online,” he said. He also announced that the Endowments department will be conducting “Sudarshana and Mrityunjay Thomas” in major temples praying for the early control of the pandemic.

Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar and Additional Commissioner Srinivasa Rao and Joint Commissioner Krishnaveni also participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .