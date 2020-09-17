Watch: VDC chairman, five others, rescue three boys from being washed away in Nirmal

The boys went to a large rock in the middle of the stream for fishing. They were enjoying themselves without realising that the stream was headed for a sudden gush of water following heavy rains in upstream areas.

Nirmal: In a spontaneous act of gallantry, a handful of residents of remote Degam village in Bhainsa mandal rescued three boys who were stranded in a flooded stream while playing in the water on Tuesday. A video, showing the nail-biting operation, went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

The residents, led by Krishnaiah, chairman of Village Development Committee, managed to bring out the boys Papanna, Venkatesh and Guruanna who were trapped in the flooded stream, using a rope and a JCB machine. They successfully prevented the three from being washed away in the gushing waters of the stream, much to the relief of their parents.

The boys went to a large rock in the middle of the stream for fishing. They were enjoying themselves without realising that the stream was headed for a sudden gush of water following heavy rains in upstream areas. When the stream suddenly started swelling, they three raised an alarm. A tractor driver, Timmanna, who was passing through the stretch, alerted the locals who in turn sought the help of Krishtaiah, who owns the JCB machine and more importantly, knew swimming. Krishtaiah and five other villagers swung into action and began the daunting rescue operation. They safely brought out the boys, who faced the threat of being washed away had there been any more delay.

“It was a 25-minute breath-taking operation. We rescued the boys one by one. We told the kids to tie the rope around their waists and the JCB was used as a source of support. We gave oral instructions and carefully pulled them out. Fortunately, everyone came out safely. The last boy would have been washed away by a huge gush of water that hit rock had he not responded swiftly to our commands,” Kishtaiah told ‘Telangana Today.’

The chairman said his premonition of serious trouble prompted him to use the JCB. “We used it to clear the bushes that were hampering the rescue operation. I then brought a long rope to save the boys. We are extremely happy to have brought the kids out from the jaws of death. We averted a potential tragedy striking three families,” he narrated.

Their successful operation was widely circulated on WhatsApp groups and Facebook. Their brave act was appreciated by users of the instant messaging application and the social networking site alike. Parents of the kids expressed gratitude to Krishtaiah and those took part in the operation for saving the lives of their children.

