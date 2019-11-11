WATCH: Video of Hyderabad train collision goes viral

By | Published: 8:02 pm 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: Hours after the shocking collision of an MMTS train and the Hundry Intercity Express near the Kacheguda Railway Station here on Monday morning, a video of the collision has emerged.

The video, which is being circulated like wild fire on social media, especially via WhatsApp, shows the head-on collision, with the MMTS train appearing to be moving a little faster than the Express and how the impact of the collision derails the bogies.

Passengers are seen jumping out of the train and moving to safety in the video, which is suspected to be from a CCTV camera outside the railway station.

