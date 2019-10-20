Watch: When MS Subbulakshmi awed the audience by singing in 5 languages 

By | Published: 12:24 am 12:30 am

Fifteen years after Bharata Ratna Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi aka MS Subbulakshmi passed away, a video of the iconic singer is going viral on social media.

A star like none other and a stalwart whose work has been widely recognized, MS remains an evergreen favourite, as the viral video shows.

The video is about an incident from an event held way back in 1976!

It was on January 4, 1976, that MS, along with her daughter Radha Viswanathan, was invited to render the invocation on the eve of the inauguration of the 6th Afro-Asian Congress of Ophthalmology held in Madras. Since the delegates who were attending the conference were from different parts of the world and thus it being a multilingual stage, the invocation was rendered in five different languages. Sanskrit, Arabic, Japanese, English and Tamil!

The Arabic verses were from the first Surat Al Fatiha of the Holy Quran and the Bible and other sacred texts. This was the first time they were ever being sung in Carnatic music. In the last section of the Tamil invocation, which is on Kannappa Nayanar, who is a great devotee of Lord Shiva, removed his own eyes when he saw the Lord feign an eye-sore and transplanted his eyes to Lord Shiva and thus it was believed that thousands of years ago the first eye transplant was performed in India.

The multinational audience who gathered on the occasion were amazed by the versatility, perfect intonation and delivery of the invocation in their respective languages by MS, who was appreciated by spontaneous and thundering applause from the gathering.

The video with the song is now being shared widely on social media, with the beautiful voice of MSS still mesmerizing music lovers.

