| Watch Will The Audience Accept The Grey Ravi Teja Here Is The Preview Of Ravanasura

Watch: Will the audience accept the grey Ravi Teja? Here is the preview of Ravanasura

Ravanasura is the upcoming film of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, which is hitting theatres tomorrow.

By Kamal Prasad Updated On - 09:05 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Ravanasura Pre View

‘Ravanasura’ is one of the most awaited Telugu movies of the year, featuring the energetic and versatile actor Ravi Teja in the lead role. This movie promises to be a thrilling ride for the audience, with a gripping storyline, impressive performances, and mind-blowing action sequences.!