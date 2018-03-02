Watchman found hanging in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: A 54-year-old man was found hanging in his house at Singareni Colony Huts in Saidabad here on Thursday morning. Police suspect that he committed suicide.

According to the Saidabad police, the man identified as C Lingaiah, who worked as a watchman, who was living with his family at an underconstruction site, was depressed over his financial condition and debts.

“He had frequent fights with his wife over trivial issues. Even on Wednesday night, the couple had a fight. He, later, believed to have hanged himself with a cable wire from the ceiling on the ground floor of that building around 7 am.

His wife found him dead around 7:30 am and alerted others. The police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A case was registered. Police are investigating.