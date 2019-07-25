Watchman hangs self in classroom in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:27 am

Hyderabad: A watchman hanged himself to death on the premises of a school at Humayun Nagar in the city on Thursday morning.

According to the police, B Srinivas, 30, a resident of Asifnagar, worked as the watchman at Narayana School in Humayun Nagar. On Thursday around 7.30 am, Srinivas left his house for the school and reached the institution around 8 am.

“Around 8.15 am, Srinivas went into one of the classrooms in the school. Using a rope, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan,” said Station House Officer (Humayun Nagar) Korani Sunil. The staff who noticed him hanging alerted the police who reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital, where an autopsy was conducted.

The family members of Srinivas informed the police that Srinivas had slipped into depression over some household issues and might have ended his life over the same.

