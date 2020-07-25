Watchtowers at reserved forest blocks in HMDA limits

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Those visiting reserved forest blocks in Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits will soon have an opportunity of exploring and enjoying the green environs better with the HMDA taking up the construction of watchtowers at some of the select blocks.

To begin with, the watchtowers are being constructed at 13 of the 24 blocks under HMDA limits.

The idea is to ensure surveillance, besides facilitating visitors enjoy the view of the block from an elevated position. These watchtowers aid in surveillance for the staff to keep a check on illegal felling of trees, especially sandal and other species besides tracking any unauthorised activities, said an official from HMDA.

Since the forest blocks area is vast, it is tough for the personnel to carry out patrol on foot and guard the entire area everyday. These watchtowers will help them keep a close watch on any suspicious movements during nights, he explained.

This apart, visitors can also enjoy the entire view of the forest block from an elevated position. Each tower will be about 20 feet to 30 feet tall and depending on the height, each tower will be costing from Rs 8 to Rs 11 lakh.

The forest department has already constructed such towers in few blocks under its limits. Tenders have been floated and target is to complete the works in four months, said the official.

Forest blocks are being developed in such a way that they offer adventurous and exciting experiences for the visitors.

Offering diverse recreation options amidst rich green cover and pleasant ambience, HMDA is maintaining the green lung spaces. In few forest blocks, there are yoga platforms, canopy walk, walking tracks, nature classrooms, selfie points and other facilities.

Meet target of planting 5 cr saplings by Aug 15: HMDA

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner Arvind Kumar on Thursday directed HMDA officials to achieve the target of planting five crore saplings by August 15.

The State government has set a target of five crore saplings for HMDA this year under the Haritha Haram programme. Kumar held a meeting with HMDA Urban forestry and Outer Ring Road officials here on Thursday, during which officials informed him that 50 per cent of the target was already met. DFOs and the four forest managers in HMDA will submit a detailed report on the saplings planted in their limits in seven districts and the measures taken for their survival, they said.

Arvind Kumar said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao would participate in the Haritha Haram programme at Dundigal on July 25 and wanted officials to rope in elected public representatives and others to actively participate in Haritha Haram programmes.

Regarding lake beautification, he directed the officials to plant saplings on either sides of the bund. He also stressed on Green Wall avenue plantations on either sides of roads and in between the existing trees.

