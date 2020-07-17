Watchtowers to be built near water bodies in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:06 am 1:24 am

Hyderabad: For those who dump debris and garbage in water bodies, beware! The GHMC is watching. To curb dumping of debris and to initiate action against those involved in such practices apart from saving lakes from encroachments, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now constructing watchtowers near waterbodies.

Depending on the lake area, each tower is being constructed at a cost of Rs 7.5 lakh. Zonal Commissioners have identified a few lakes in their respective limits for constructing the watchtowers and already tenders have been floated for executing the works.

There are 185 lakes in the GHMC limits with the highest number of lakes coming under the Serilingampally zone limits. The zone officials have floated tenders for constructing the watchtowers at 30 lakes, including those in Kondapur, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Chandanagar and other circles.

Similarly, Kukatpally zone officials are also constructing the towers at many lakes including Mothukulakunta, Kotha Cheruvu, Chinnarayuni Cheruvu, IDC Lake, Balaji Nagar, Kamuni Cheruvu and Sunnam Cheruvu. At present, Lake Protection Force personnel (LPF) are manning 17 lakes in GHMC limits and efforts are being made to ensure round-the-clock surveillance at the waterbodies.

The idea is to ensure there is no dumping of waste and debris at the lakes as this is generally done during nights. More importantly, measures are being taken to curb encroachments and unauthorised constructions in the lake areas. watchtowers will aid in arresting these activities, said an official.

LPF personnel will be deployed at these towers and will be working in two shifts. They will be capturing images of the trespassers and any suspicious activities, especially constructions at the lake beds. The images will be shared with officials on a daily basis, he said.

Currently, 92 LPF personnel are deployed at 17 lakes. The idea is to set up watchtowers at these lakes and in a phased manner, increase the LPF strength and deploy them at other lakes. While, zones will be constructing the structures,

EVDM will be deploying personnel to man the towers and keep a watch.

