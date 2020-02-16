Water and waste management expo in Hyderabad on Monday

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: A two day International Conference and Expo on Water and Waste Management will be held here on Monday and Tuesday. The conference will bring forward the present status of water and waste management in the country, will look at the challenges faced and discuss the technologies required. The leaders of urban local bodies will be attending this conference and showcase their achievements related to this, discuss the hurdles encountered, and provide the guidance to seek technological solutions.