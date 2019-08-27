Water arrear waiver: Delhi BJP questions timing of move

By | Published: 6:55 pm

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Tuesday welcomed the AAP government’s decision of waving water arrears of consumers in colonies categorised E, F, G and H but questioned the timing of the move.

Delhi BJP vice president Jai Prakash claimed that the members of the Delhi Jal Board belonging to his party had been raising the issue of ‘inflated water bills’ for the last two years and alleged that the AAP government waived the water arrears in the view of the upcoming assembly elections.

“We welcome the decision, but the credit goes to us also. We raised the issue at every meeting of the Delhi Jal Board for two years. Why didn’t they do it earlier? Why now? Just because the elections are nearing?”

Jai Prakash, who is also a DJB member, asked. Rejecting his claim, DJB vice chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said, “They never made any representation to the utility in this regard.”

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal on Tuesday said the government will waive water arrears of consumers who live in colonies categorised E, F, G and H and have functional domestic meters.

Delhi’s colonies are categorised from A-H. Officials said A-D category colonies are considered as middle and upper middle residential areas. ‘A’ category colony include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri and Golf Links.

The chief minister said 10.5 lakh people living in these colonies will be benefitted by this move.

He said late payment surcharge will also be waived in case of those who get their functional metres installed by November 30 this year.