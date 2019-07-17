Water board comes up with sewage master plan for Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: To overcome sewage overflows through storm water drains in the city, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is coming up with a comprehensive sewerage master plan for Hyderabad.

The sewage generation in the city at present was 1,710 million litres per day (mld) of which 770 mld was being treated at 25 sewage treatment plants (STPs) and 940 mld of raw sewage was being let into the water bodies and Musi river.

In this regard, State government has asked the HMWS&SB to prepare a comprehensive sewerage master plan for Hyderabad covering an area of 1,450 sqkm. For this, the board has engaged Shah Technical Consultants, Mumbai as consultants who had completed the field survey, planning, collection of data, design and submitted draft sewerage plan.

In the draft sewage master plan, the entire area up to ORR has been divided into 10 catchment areas and further, the sewage zones were delineated to 48. At the feasible locations under decentralised treatment concept, the board has identified 59 STP locations near the water bodies along with Musi river bank.

“The conveying mains to the STPs were finalised and detailed field inspections were made along with project general managers to freeze the STP locations and trunk sewer alignments,” officials said.

Based on the draft proposals, HMWS&SB has addressed the collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sanga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri for alienation of identified land sites to the board, they added.

