‘Water conversation duty of every individual’

Hyderabad: Clad in a desi vest and sporting a turban, this 50-year-old man is seen trying hard to drive home a point on the need to conserve water for next generations.

Since July 15, M Vijay Ram, founder of the Society for Awareness and Vision on Environment (SAVE), a not for profit organization, is creating awareness among people on water conservation through rain water harvesting pits and injection borewells through a stall set up at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park.

He has been doing this novel service since last 20 years and had influenced people in constructing nearly 2000 rain water harvesting pits. Day in and day out, people from different areas visit his stall and he patiently explains the harvesting methodologies and replies to all their queries.

Vijay Ram said, “Look at the plight of people in some of the States in the country, they are reeling under severe water crisis.” People are forced to spend thousands for water tankers during functions and marriages in Tamil Nadu.

In Lathur, hospitals have cut down the number of operations due to lack of sufficient water, he says.

“I never thought I would come across such news in my lifetime and that too in a country like India,” laments the farmer and entrepreneur.

Hyderabad is much better placed but prevention is always better than cure, he said. “If measures are not taken now to conserve water, then our future generations will have to pay a price and they will curse us,” he points out.

The sad part is there are rains but not much of water is percolating into the ground due to rapid urbanization, cement and BT roads, and tiling all over. This is where residents should own up the cause of constructing rain water harvesting pits at their homes.

Water conservation is not government’s job alone; it is the duty of every individual, who consumes water. People do not mind spending for water tankers but they don’t have time for constructing a rain water harvesting pit or the money, he rued.

It just takes two days to construct a pit and an injection borewell. After facing lot of troubles and spending huge money, many have realized the need to conserve water and constructed RWH pits but lot more needs to be done.

“Government should declare a holiday and make people construct RWH pits at their homes, apartments and in colonies. Ground water table is still very low in the city,” he said.

A conventional RWH pit for an individual house measuring four feet wide and eight feet deep, hardly costs about Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. And for apartments, two such pits have to be constructed, he recommends.

There are couple of RWH pits and injection borewells models at the stall, which will be open till August 15. People can also get posters and booklets on RWH pits, how they function and how they are maintained. Thanks to his initiatives, there are many success stories in Hyderabad.

Vijay Ram also extends consultation to farmers in constructing percolation tanks in their farms. They are no exception, they also have to construct tanks to save water, he said.

Pointing to the mud samples at the stall, he added, “We have used all the water saved since 400 years and if we don’t conserve now, there will nothing much to drink for our children,”

Apart from construction of RWH pits, he is also very passionate about promotion of clay Ganesh idols and use of paper in place of polyethen. He has been distributing clay idols and paper bags since many years appealing people to do their bit for the society.

