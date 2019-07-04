Water drawal from Medigadda in ten days likely

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: With upstream projects in Maharashtra set to receive heavy inflows consequent to widespread rains, Godavari is expected to receive its first flood flow of the year in a week’s time. So is the case with Pranahita, its largest tributary that covers about 34 per cent of its drainage basin.

Moves are afoot to commence drawal of two TMC of water from Godavari making the Medigadda lift point of the Kaleshwaram project operational by mid July. As on Thursday, the flow of water at Medigadda was to the tune of about 5,000 cusecs. The flow is being used for routine wet run on trial basis of the pumping units at Kannepalli. Unit one of the 11 units of 40 MW each was put on trial run on Thursday. The remaining units would also be taken up for trial runs in the next few days. Simultaneous operation of all the 11 pumping units would require a flow of 20,000 to 25 000 cusecs, officials said.

