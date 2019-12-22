Water fountains spring back to life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Ignored for decades and taken over by dust and garbage, these water fountains in different parts of the city were seen as rusting relics from Hyderabad’s past.

However, these are changing now with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) taking up the exercise of repairing and restoring the fountains of Hyderabad. The vicinities are getting cleaned and renovated and the fountains repaired to have the water gushing through them.

There nearly 80 water fountains at junctions and in parks across the city. Of these, about 60 water fountains, 30 are at junctions and 25 in parks, had gone defunct for last several years. Poor maintenance coupled with official lethargy and increasing pollution, has left many of the fountains in a state of neglect. Now, the municipal corporation is working on reviving the defunct fountains across the city with a project cost of about Rs 50 lakh.

At most places, officials are replacing the spares, including pipelines, motors, valves with new ones and few other places, the entire set up is being renovated with new designs. The gurgling water fountains at Visvesvaraya Statue, Raj Bhavan road and at other places are offering pleasant sight to road users. Each water fountain is being repaired and renovated with a cost of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. More importantly, agencies are to be entrusted with the responsibility of operating and maintaining the fountains for one year, said a senior official from GHMC.

In addition to the water fountains, saplings which blossom seasonally and colourful flowers are being planted at many places. At a few locations such as the Assembly Rotary, Masab Tank road medians, Agrasen statue, Road No.1 Banjara Hills and KBR Park, special saplings which are planted on road stretches along the Parliament in New Delhi, are being planted to improve the aesthetics.

Open pollination plants such as Salvia, Hollyhock, Calendula, Dalia etc are being planted at prominent locations and hybrid varieties of Salvia, Marigold, Vinca Rosea, Zinnia etc are being planted at junctions and central medians. All these works are to be completed by January, the official said, adding that the junctions would then sport a lively look coupled with colourful flowers. By Sankranthi, these saplings would have grown to their full size and blossom with colourful and attractive flowers, he added.

Thematic beautification at junctions

The municipal corporation is decking up different junctions with replicas of different articles as part of beautification and development. Replicas of kettle, cup and saucer have been set up at Nalgonda Crossroads while the musical instruments at Sangeeth Junction, Secunderabad are drawing the attention of passersby.

Now, the municipal corporation is coming up with a ‘Telangana ku Haritha Haram’ theme at KBR Park. Coined as Tree Fountain and Telangana Theme Pond, the water fountain will stand tall at 11 feet and will be set up at a cost of Rs 13 lakh.

The idea is to promote planting of saplings and trees. The tree will be made of concrete and pipelines will be laid inside the trunk with water gurgling from the leaves and at the top. The bottom pond will resemble the Telangana map. The concept, officials explained, was to convey the message that more plants bring more rains and make Telangana a more fertile land.

