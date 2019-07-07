Water goes waste as Mission Bhagiratha pipeline leaks in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Nagarkurnool: Precious water went waste after a leakge was reported at the Mission Bhagiratha main pipeline at Thimmaraspally village of Kalwakurthy mandal on Sunday morning. Only after the water leakage videos were shared on local Whatsapp groups did the officials turn the supply off.

There have been several incidents of pipeline leakage reported from Kalwakurthy. A few months ago, a leakage was reported between Tarnikal and Medipur villages, bringing traffic to a halt because the entire road was flooded and the scale of leakage of water was very high at the time. Similar incidents were reported in other places close to Kalwakurthy town. One such was at Silarpally village, 2 km away from Kalwakurthy. “Such leakage are happening at many places. By the time officials respond, lot of water gets wasted,” a local pointed out.

