Water harvesting measures in Mahabubabad to improve water table

Mahabubabad: The district administration has initiated several steps including construction of percolation tanks, check dams and watersheds in five mandals – Maripeda, Thorrour, Narsimhulupeta, Peddavangara and Danthalapalli – after they were identified as over-stressed mandals out of the total 16 mandals in the districts. With the objective of optimum utilization of monsoon season, water harvesting works have been taken up in these five mandals.

V Anand Kumar, Deputy Director, Ground water Department, Mahabubabad, said that in general, a mandal is said to be in over-stressed condition if utilization of water is more than recharge of water i.e. more than 100 percent. The ground water utilisation is more than the groundwater availability in these mandals.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s impetus on Jal Sanchay, Government of India (GoI) is implementing the ‘Jala Shakti Abhiyan’. (JSA) to revive a sustained system of water conservation and efficient irrigation. JSA is planned to be carried out in two phases. Phase I will be carried out between July 1 and September 15, 2019 for all States. The campaign will be carried out between October 2 and November 30, 2019 for phase II.

As a part of the JSA programme, the central team with Ravindra Jainee (Economic Advisor), KV Prasad (Director Central Water Commission) and Deepak Naringa (Deputy Secretary) inspected and attended Micro Irrigation and KVK mela in Pedanagaram village, check dam in Gunnepalli village, MI tanks and check dam in Narshimula village of Narsimhulapeta mandal. Farm pond in Dhantalapalli village and mandal. They attended the Gramasabha in Hariperala village of Thorruru mandal on August 7.

On August 8, the central team inspected/attended to the groundwater awareness programme which is conducted as the part of Krisi Vignan Kendra mela and Grama Sabha, inspected the Rain Water Harvesting structure and Nursery in Anepuram Village of Maripeda mandal. It also visited the water absorption trenches, mini percolation tank, feeder channels which are constructed based on Indo–German technology as a part of watershed management in Veeraram village of Maripeda mandal.

