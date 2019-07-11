Water inflow drops at Kannepalli pump house

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: Even as the project authorities are ready with fifth pumping unit for operation at Kannepalli pump house, the inflows into Medigadda barrage dropped from 13,000 cusecs to 11,000 cusecs on Thursday evening.

As a result, only three pumps are presently in operation lifting about 6,800 cusecs of water into the gravity canal that carries water to Annaram barrage. The fourth pumping unit which was commissioned on Wednesday was shut down during the day.

One more pumping unit is likely to be put off in the event of further drop in the inflows from Pranahita. With at least two pumps continuously in operation for more than five days, about 1.2 tmc of water was lifted into Annaram Barrage by the Kannepalli pump house from Medigadda barrage.

Engineer-in-chief of Kaleshwaram project N Venkateswralu said that the fifth pumping unit would be ready anytime tonight. It will be put into operation depending on the availability of water at Medigadda.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter