Water level in Godavari projects continues to swell

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: Water level in irrigation projects in the Godavari basin in the State began to swell with steady inflows being received consequent to heavy rains in Maharashtra.

The Sri Ram Sagar Project is could add up to its live storage by at least close to two tmcft a day with the inflows being in the range of over 20,500 cusecs.

The project has 11.5 tmcft of water, against the gross storage capacity of 90.31 tmcft. Irrigation authorities are hopeful of continued inflows for the next one week to 10 days.

The Yellampalli project has inflows in the order of 30,700 cusecs while an outflow touched 38,414 cusecs by 6 pm on Thursday. The Kaddam project is also receiving an inflow of 14,483 cusecs, against an outflow of 11,191 cusecs.

At Medigadda barrage, the discharge is in the range of 2.5 lakh cusecs. In all, 50 of its 85 crest gates were opened to let out the flood flow.

The Nizamsagar project, however, received no significant inflows so far in the season. The present storage of the project is only 0.137 tmcft, against the gross storage capacity of 17.802 tmcft.

Only local streams have been contributing to its inflow that is in the order of 10 cusecs. The Kalyani project is receiving 242 cusecs. Irrigation officials have been diverting these inflows into the Nizamsagar project main canal. Manjeera river also received its first flood of the season in Bodhan mandal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .